BWL to extend utility shut-off moratorium

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) has announced it will extend utility shut-off moratoriums beyond the state’s mandate of Dec. 31. The extension is for residential water customers through at least April 15 of next year. This coincides with the end of BWL’s winter season shutoff moratorium for electric customers.

“We understand these are profoundly difficult times, and we want to ensure we’re doing everything we can to help our customers, especially those struggling to pay their utility bills,” said BWL General Manager Dick Peffley. “We’re a hometown utility company, and that means working to make sure the people of the Greater Lansing Region have the utility services they need during this pandemic.”

The BWL announced a shutoff moratorium for nonpayment in March for residential water customers at the start of the pandemic before a statewide mandate was implemented. This included restoring service for water customers who were previously shut-off for nonpayment.

The BWL is encouraging any customer struggling with payment to reach out to their customer service department for payment arrangements and financial assistance programs. Customers who want to make an arrangement can reach BWL by calling 517-702-6006. More information is available on the BWL’s website at www.lbwl.com.

