Boston College Says No To Bowl Game

North Carolina State quarterback Bailey Hockman (16) watches as Boston College defensive back...
North Carolina State quarterback Bailey Hockman (16) watches as Boston College defensive back Jason Maitre (3) celebrates his interception and touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boston, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(WITN)
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
-BOSTON (AP) - Boston College says it has opted out of a bowl game so the players can spend Christmas with their families. BC is the first school to forego the postseason because of the pandemic. BC was arguably the most successful team in the country at navigating the COVID-19 outbreak. The Eagles had one positive test all season - and that was in the final week. BC played all 11 scheduled games, with just one of them postponed just one day - because of shuffling elsewhere in the ACC. Coach Jeff Hafley said the worst-case scenario was spending three weeks on the empty campus only to have the bowl canceled anyway.

