Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Care Network to provide $0 cost sharing for COVID-19 vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network announced it will waive all copays, deductibles, and coinsurance for the administration of COVID-19 vaccines to commercial members during the government’s multi-phased approach to vaccine distribution. The action includes Blue Cross and Blue Care Network commercial plans while Medicare is covering the vaccine costs for Medicare members.

“The availability of FDA-authorized vaccines for COVID-19 is a critical phase in our shared effort to defeat the virus, improve the health of our communities and resume our pre-pandemic routines,” said Daniel J. Loepp, BCBSM president and CEO. “Blue Cross wants to ensure that the copay doesn’t stand in the way of our members having ready access to vaccinations when the time comes.”

Blue Cross is monitoring developments as more information becomes available from federal and state authorities on the vaccines and logistical planning for distribution. The Food and Drug Administration is set to vote on whether to recommend the approval of Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use. Thursday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

“The history of vaccines has documented that widespread vaccination is a key contributor to slowing, stopping and even eliminating the risk of diseases spreading widely in our communities,” said James D. Grant, M.D., BCBSM senior vice president and chief medical officer. “We encourage our members to consult with their physicians now about COVID vaccines to learn about their potential benefits and side effects.”

