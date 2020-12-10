Advertisement

Bears Dealing With Covid Issues

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game...
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Bears closed their facility for a few hours today and pushed back practice because of a positive COVID-19 test. The Bears initially called off practice in the morning and sent players in the building home before changing course in the afternoon. The person who tested positive has been notified and is self-isolating. The team placed three practice squad players on the COVID list this week but coach Matt Nagy says the team doesn’t think the latest positive test was related to those cases.

Most Read

The encampment in Lansing.
The City of Lansing wants to make changes to homeless encampment, people react
A monolith has arrived in Lansing
The homeless encampment.
City of Lansing provides statement on homeless encampment
Shooting on Willow Street.
Shooting at Save-On Market on Willow Street
The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US

Latest News

North Carolina State quarterback Bailey Hockman (16) watches as Boston College defensive back...
Boston College Says No To Bowl Game
NBA LOGO (CREDIT: MGN)
NBA Still Struggling With Covid Issues
Team LeBron's LeBron James, of the Los Angeles Lakers, works against Team Giannis' Paul...
George Re Ups With the Clippers
MSU Football Game Time Changed