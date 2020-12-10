Bears Dealing With Covid Issues

-CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Bears closed their facility for a few hours today and pushed back practice because of a positive COVID-19 test. The Bears initially called off practice in the morning and sent players in the building home before changing course in the afternoon. The person who tested positive has been notified and is self-isolating. The team placed three practice squad players on the COVID list this week but coach Matt Nagy says the team doesn’t think the latest positive test was related to those cases.