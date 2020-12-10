Attorney General Nessel files response to U.S. Supreme Court suit over Michigan’s election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lawsuit in the U.S. Supreme Court aimed at throwing out election results in Michigan and three other battleground states is being called “irresponsible.”

First page of official document. (WILX)

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate Electoral College votes in battleground states that Trump lost.

“It’s really troublesome we even have to respond to this but we do and we are,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “It’s absolutely exhausting. You wonder at what point people will understand we certified the election in Michigan. Joe Biden has been declared the winner.”

So far, every lawsuit over Michigan’s election has been thrown out because there is simply no evidence of widespread fraud.

But that’s not stopping Paxton from taking the issue to the highest court.

”My citizens have been harmed by the fact that these other states ran elections that were not credible and we can’t know if the vote was real. Well, that affects us,” Paxton told News 10.

“It’s an unprecedented act for a state to try and sue another state in an effort to undermine their election. It’s never happened, as far as I’m aware, in American history. It should never happen,” said Nessel.

Paxton said while he likes President Donald Trump, the lawsuit isn’t to try and help him.

“I think this is a last-ditch effort to fight for how our elections are going to be now and in the future. This isn’t just about this election. This is about the future of our country,” said Paxton. “If we are deciding that every county can make up their own rules, it doesn’t matter if signatures are verified, we’re just going to hope and pray that all these ballots were legitimate without really ensuring that they were. Then we have a real problem for our future that many Americans are not going to trust the results of these elections.”

Paxton is under a federal criminal investigation. The FBI is looking into claims that he broke the law to benefit a wealthy donor.

Legal experts expect the Supreme Court to throw out this lawsuit.

Joe Biden will get Michigan’s 16 electoral votes when the electoral college votes on Monday.

