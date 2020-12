Andy Provenzano shares his Cake Batter Fudge recipe

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Below is the recipe on how to make an easy and delicious fudge recipe just in time for the holidays.

Cake Batter Fudge Recipe:

INGREDIENTS:

2 CUPS WHITE OR YELLOW CAKE MIX

2 CUPS POWDERED SUGUAR

1/2 CUP BUTTER STICK (CUT IN 4 PIECES)

1/4 CUP MILK

1/2 CUP WHITE CHOCOLATE CHIPS

1/4-1/2 CUP SPRINKLES

DIRECTIONS:

COMBINE DRY CAKE MIX & POWDERED SUGAR-STIR & BLEND.

ADD BUTTER & MILK.

MICROWAVE ON HIGH FOR 2 MINUTES.

REMOVE & STIR.

ONCE BLENDED, ADD WHITE CHOCOLATE CHIPS & STIR AGAIN.

ADD SPRINKILES IN FOR COLOR.

SPREAD WARM FUDGE INTO AN 8″ X 8″ PAN.

ADD LAST OF THE SPRINKLES ON TOP & GENTLY PRESS DOWN TO SECURE SPRINKLES.

LET CHILL FOR 3-4 HOURS.

