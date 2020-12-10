Advertisement

AG Nessel warns of vaccine scams

Once it’s available the vaccine will be free
By Cody Butler
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Scam artists often play on people’s fears, and right now that fear is COVID-19. With vaccines starting to become available in other countries, scammers are looking to profit.

A vaccine for COVID-19 isn’t available yet, and when it is frontline workers will be first to get it, but scammers are counting on you not knowing that.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says scammers are using the latest vaccine news to steal people’s money. They’re contacting people saying they have a vaccine available right now, sometimes even pretending to be an online pharmacy.

The attorney general says no one should hand out any personal information for a vaccine.

Nessel said, “Many offers each and every one of us receive about how to receive the vaccine, unfortunately many of those won’t be legitimate and there will be scam artists.”

Once it’s available the vaccine will be free for you -- the federal government is paying for it. Providers may charge an administrative fee, but you’ll be able to get reimbursed by your insurance provider or the federal government.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The encampment in Lansing.
The City of Lansing wants to make changes to homeless encampment, people react
A monolith has arrived in Lansing
The homeless encampment.
City of Lansing provides statement on homeless encampment
Shooting on Willow Street.
Shooting at Save-On Market on Willow Street
The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US

Latest News

School board to discuss absenteeism
School board to discuss absenteeism
State warns of COVID-19 vaccine scams
State warns of COVID-19 vaccine scams
Online betting on the way as Mich. Gaming Control Board approves 15 platform providers’ licenses
Attorney General Dana Nessel responds to lawsuit over Michigan's election.
Attorney General Nessel files response to U.S. Supreme Court suit over Michigan’s election