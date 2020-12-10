AG Nessel warns of vaccine scams

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Scam artists often play on people’s fears, and right now that fear is COVID-19. With vaccines starting to become available in other countries, scammers are looking to profit.

A vaccine for COVID-19 isn’t available yet, and when it is frontline workers will be first to get it, but scammers are counting on you not knowing that.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says scammers are using the latest vaccine news to steal people’s money. They’re contacting people saying they have a vaccine available right now, sometimes even pretending to be an online pharmacy.

The attorney general says no one should hand out any personal information for a vaccine.

Nessel said, “Many offers each and every one of us receive about how to receive the vaccine, unfortunately many of those won’t be legitimate and there will be scam artists.”

Once it’s available the vaccine will be free for you -- the federal government is paying for it. Providers may charge an administrative fee, but you’ll be able to get reimbursed by your insurance provider or the federal government.

