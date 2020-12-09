Vail: “My authority is being undermined”

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail explained why she issued quarantine orders for people at last week’s House Oversight Committee during her weekly COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday.

Vail issued the order Monday after President Donald Trump’s campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani was hospitalized Sunday after testing positive for the virus on Friday.

Giuliani testified at the House Oversight Committee Wednesday.

House Speaker Lee Chatfield told reporters Vail doesn’t have authority to shut down state government.

Vail didn’t do that. She said she was letting people know they were exposed to COVID-19 as part of contact tracing; allowing people to follow CDC guidelines.

“In some ways, my authority is being undermined as a health official when the leaders of the legislature say there is no close contacts,” Vail said.

Giuliani wasn’t wearing a mask during the hearing and everyone outside the campaign and witnesses were more than six feet away.

However, Vail said there are other factors that go into determining close contacts.

“Even if these other factors, such as length of time or a crowded room were a factor, and they are, the lack of mask wearing on the part of a potentially contagious individual changes the context regarding the six-foot rule,” said Vail.

It’s still not clear when Giuliani started showing symptoms. But Vail said based on when he was hospitalized, he was likely contagious Wednesday.

She said she hopes legislative leaders will follow the advice from the public health leaders.

“We have legislatures who have a perfect voting record. now they are having to choose between keeping their perfect voting record or missing session because they have underlying health decisions and they’re scared. No one should have to make those choices,” Vail said.

The House canceled all sessions and committee meetings for the rest of the week because a staff member working close to many representatives tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaker Chatfield said in a statement this staff member doesn’t work with the Oversight Committee.

The House only has three days next week left this year.

Ingham County exceeded 10,000 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

