Using planks to get a full body workout

A barre instructor in DeWitt is sharing a plank series for a full body workout
By Holly Harper
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -3 Legged Dog Yoga Studio in DeWitt says planks strengthen every core muscle in your body and say this simple pose will help improve posture and stability, reduce back pain and build strength and endurance.

Barre instructor, Tozi Schafer, says why wait until the new year to get started on your goals? The studio has a free holiday plank challenge that people can get involved in and win various prizes that starts Thursday.

The challenge is virtual and can be done from the comfort of your own home.

