The fate of MHSAA fall sports - will athletes get to play?

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Is the fall high school sports season going to get a conclusion, or just stay in limbo? The MHSAA is trying to find a solution, but it can’t do much until the state ends the current shutdown.

“We’re used to at this point coming up with new plans, of course,” said MHSAA Media Coordinator Geoff Kimmerly. “We’ve had to do that a lot over the last nine months.”

The Michigan High School Athletic Association hoped to restart fall sports by the end of December. Practices were set to start back up today, but that’s no longer the case because Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration is extending the statewide “pause” through Dec. 20.

“There is some disappointment because I think we feel like the plan that we’ve put together allows our students to finish up the fall tournaments safely, and it allows them to practice until January for winter sports,” said Kimmerly.

Since the first fall sports practice in August, the MHSAA has been trying to work with the state on safety procedures -- but there’s been a lot of ups and downs.

“It’s been a roller coaster ride,” said Lansing Catholic Head Football Coach Jim Ahern. “I know for the kids it’s frustrating because you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

The MHSAA made a plan after the first shutdown to restart the three remaining fall sports -- volleyball, girls swim and dive, and football -- and wanted to finish them completely this month. They met today to consider the next steps and will meet again next Wednesday.

“Decisions like this take a lot, especially when we’re coming up with something that is going to affect schools from our entire state,” said Kimmerly. “We want to make sure that we’re considering all the details, considering the weather, considering how other seasons might have to be shifted, all of these things.”

They feel they had everything laid out the right way the first time, but more than anything, coaches want to give the athletes some hope that they can finish what they started.

“We’ve had our Zoom meetings and went over scout reports of the team we were going to play,” said Ahern. “We try to keep them engaged as much as we can.”

The MHSAA hopes a decision can be made soon on the conclusion of the fall season and the start of winter sports.

