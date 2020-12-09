Advertisement

State epidemiologist conveys “cautious optimism” of latest COVID data

New COVID-19 data is giving the state health department “cautious optimism.”
By Kylie Khan
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New COVID-19 data is giving the state health department “cautious optimism” because we still don’t know the impact from the week of Thanksgiving.

“We are seeing a decline in case numbers across the state, which that is very encouraging. We’re seeing plateau or flattening or some declines in hospitalizations. So those two indicators, we’re seeing some encouraging signs,” said Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo, epidemiologist with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Data shows that right now the are 515 cases per million people per day. Currently, Michigan has the 7th highest number of cases in the nation.

This data still doesn’t account for the week of Thanksgiving when many people may have gathered with others outside of their household.

“Percent positivity, one of the reasons I’m particularly interested in looking at that indicator is because that will be an early signal of what may have happened during Thanksgiving, but it’s still a bit too early to understand thanksgiving week just now,” said Dr. Lyon-Callo.

She also notes the number of people getting tested has fallen since Thanksgiving.

With Christmas a little more than two weeks away, public health experts fear another surge.

“It’s really thriving in areas where we’re having close contact. Contacts with family, friends, those are where we need to be really vigilant and make sure that we’re still keeping a distance from people outside of our household and wearing a mask,” said Dr. Lyon-Callo.

