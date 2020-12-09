Spartans Fly Home From Virginia

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team flew home from Virginia at mid day Wednesday without playing the Big Ten/ACC scheduled game Wednesday night against Virginia. The host school determined from Covid issues it could not safely play the game after the Spartans had arrived on campus. There is no word on a reschedule. Michigan State has a 5-0 record and is ranked fourth in this week’s Associated Press poll and is due to host Oakland in its next game Sunday night.

