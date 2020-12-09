Sparrow offering virtual health to Olivet College students

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Sparrow Virtual Health announced it is expanding services to students at Olivet College.

Under a special promotional arrangement, Olivet will promote the MySparrow portal to students, faculty, and staff to provide health and wellness care.

Through the portal, patients can access an on-demand video visit with an urgent care provider from their smartphone, tablet, or computer with a microphone and camera between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., seven days a week.

In addition to speaking with a Sparrow provider, the portal provides a Symptom Checker to determine if COVID testing is required and to access test results. The portal is unique in the Mid-Michigan market.

A landing page has been created on the Sparrow website, where Olivet students and staff will be directed to learn about the portal.

“Olivet College is thrilled to partner with Sparrow on this important initiative. As a rural college with nearly 900 residential students, having access to a premier healthcare provider, such as Sparrow, ensures that our students can address health and wellness concerns immediately without having to leave campus,” said Dr. Erica Pearson, LPC, NCC, director of counseling, health, and wellness for Olivet College. “The added benefit of having access to the COVID Symptom Checker will also ease the worry and stress college students are experiencing during the pandemic.”

Sparrow leaders say they are pleased about the collaboration with Olivet.

“Sparrow Health System is excited to partner with Olivet College to provide a virtual solution to meet students’ healthcare needs,” said Patrick Sustrich, Sparrow Medical Group Director of Retail Healthcare. “The unique virtual tools that the MySparrow Portal provides are essential – especially during this pandemic,”

Sign up for MySparrow HERE.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.