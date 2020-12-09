Program extended, updated for temporary expansion of outdoor seating for East Lansing restaurants

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing City Council has approved a policy resolution which extends the quick approval process and temporary elimination of fees for the creation or expansion of outdoor seating for East Lansing restaurants. Once approved, the temporary expansion of restaurant seating will be permitted through March 14, 2021.

Restaurants adjoining any private plaza, parking lot, on-street parking spaces or other public sidewalk/right-of-way are eligible to apply to temporarily create or expand outdoor seating through this program.

The policy resolution has some updates for the change in weather. It now includes snow removal requirements and compliance with the East Lansing Fire Code for outdoor heating. If alcohol is offered in an outdoor seating area, the restaurant must also follow all Michigan Liquor Control Commission licensing and regulations.

Restaurant owners that have already applied to expand their outdoor seating will not need to re-apply, but they will need to submit an application that details their snow removal plan for the winter months if they plan to extend their outdoor dining season to March 14. Restaurants that are applying to expand their outdoor seating for the first time will need to fill out two separate applications.

Additional information and applications are available on the city’s website.

