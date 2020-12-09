People worried COVID relief will run out by the end of the month

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - About half a million people in Michigan are scheduled to lose their unemployment benefits on December 26 unless the state legislature approves an extension.

The temporary unemployment benefit expansion from 20 weeks to 26 weeks is scheduled to end at the end of the month.

With the House only scheduled to be in session three days next week, many people are worried those benefits will go away.

“It’s killed my business,” said Nicole Christensen, Night Society Entertainment owner.

Christensen describes her Charlotte business as a “one-stop wedding shop.”

Of the 130 weddings she had lined up for 2020, only 15 actually ended up happening.

“Our poor bartenders are trying to figure out how to make everything work and make ends meet also,” Christensen said.

That’s why she’s hoping the legislature will step up and help by approving extended unemployment benefits and a relief package.

“Try to get something figured out, get it into the works, help these small businesses that really need it,” said Christensen.

Rep. Julie Brixie said this should already be done.

“Families deserve certainty going into the holidays, assurance they should’ve been given weeks ago,” said Rep. Brixie, D - Meridian Township.

Rep. Eric Leutheuser said when sending relief, they need to look at more than just expanding unemployment.

“We want people to go back to work as soon as possible. If there is a way, we want people to go back to work. If there’s not a way because of something we are doing, we need to look at that extension,” said Rep. Leutheuser, R - Hillsdale.

Christensen said she’s barely hanging on and needs help from the legislature.

“The way it’s going now with everything shut down again, it doesn’t look like 2021 is going to be much better. Then we probably won’t survive,” she said.

Democrats are pushing to permanently restore unemployment benefits to 26 weeks.

Republican House leadership can schedule more days for lawmakers to meet this month. So far, no word on any more meetings.

