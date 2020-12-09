Advertisement

Michigan surpasses 415,000 coronavirus cases

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of December 9, Michigan health officials have reported new 4,905 confirmed coronavirus cases with 75 deaths. The state total now sits at 415,200 cases and 10,213 deaths.

Clinton County reports 3,038 cases and 27 deaths.

Eaton County reports 3,593 cases and 59 deaths.

Ingham County reports 10,271 cases and 133 deaths.

Jackson County reports 6,143 cases and 108 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 2,377 cases and 49 deaths.

The coronavirus data is updated daily here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A monolith has arrived in Lansing
Lansing Police on the scene of a homicide on Jolly Road
Victim identified in early morning homicide on Jolly Road
The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US
No second stimulus check in latest COVID-19 relief bill
Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf
Barry Co. Sheriff Dar Leaf files federal lawsuit alleging voter fraud

Latest News

Lansing Police Department holds virtual meeting
New COVID-19 data is giving the state health department “cautious optimism.”
State epidemiologist conveys “cautious optimism” of latest COVID data
Program extended, updated for temporary expansion of outdoor seating for East Lansing restaurants
The homeless encampment.
City of Lansing provides statement on homeless encampment