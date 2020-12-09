Michigan surpasses 415,000 coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of December 9, Michigan health officials have reported new 4,905 confirmed coronavirus cases with 75 deaths. The state total now sits at 415,200 cases and 10,213 deaths.

Clinton County reports 3,038 cases and 27 deaths.

Eaton County reports 3,593 cases and 59 deaths.

Ingham County reports 10,271 cases and 133 deaths.

Jackson County reports 6,143 cases and 108 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 2,377 cases and 49 deaths.

The coronavirus data is updated daily here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.