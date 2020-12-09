Advertisement

Michigan State’s basketball game against Virginia postponed

Cavaliers say there are positive COVID-19 cases within program
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge game between Michigan State and Virginia has been postponed, the university announced Tuesday night.

According to a release, the Virginia men’s basketball team is dealing with some COVID-19 cases within the program.

Joey Hauser was expected to take the floor against his brother Sam; both transferred from Marquette in 2019.

The team will return from Charlottesville Wednesday.

The Spartans’ next game will be Sunday at the Breslin Center against Oakland.

