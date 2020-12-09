Michigan State’s basketball game against Virginia postponed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge game between Michigan State and Virginia has been postponed, the university announced Tuesday night.

According to a release, the Virginia men’s basketball team is dealing with some COVID-19 cases within the program.

Joey Hauser was expected to take the floor against his brother Sam; both transferred from Marquette in 2019.

The team will return from Charlottesville Wednesday.

The Spartans’ next game will be Sunday at the Breslin Center against Oakland.

