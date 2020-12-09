Michigan House: 8 members, 21 staffers tested positive for COVID-19 since pandemic began

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday leadership from the Michigan House of Representatives announced via email that eight members and 21 staffers have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The announcement is itself significant, as the GOP-controlled chamber has so far left decisions of announcing health information up to individuals.

The information was released just a day after leadership postponed scheduled sessions over disease concerns. Over the last week multiple members of the House or staff have reported either positive COVID-19 diagnoses or a need to quarantine while awaiting results of tests following exposure to known infected individuals.

The cluster of positive tests comes on the heels of the House hearing testimony from Rudy Giuliani, who chose to not wear a mask during the meeting. Giuliani has since been hospitalized with COVID-19, and the Ingham County Health Department (ICHD) said Monday it was “extremely likely” that Giuliani was contagious during his testimony.

The ICHD issued a mandatory quarantine order for anyone who did not wear a mask during the proceedings, and for anyone who was within six feet of Giuliani for 15 minutes or more.

