MHSAA Tables Decisions on Fall Sports

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday it will wait one week before determining future plans on three fall state tournaments that have yet to be completed. The MHSAA Representative Council met Wednesday but came to no conclusions in wake of Gov. Whitmer’s 12 day extension of a State lockdown which includes no high school sports. No decisions have been made yet relative to the winter sports season either.

