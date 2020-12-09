Advertisement

Lugnuts Change Affiliations

Lugnuts mascot Big Lug drives around the Lansing area to wave at fans during the coronavirus...
Lugnuts mascot Big Lug drives around the Lansing area to wave at fans during the coronavirus pandemic. (WILX)
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts announced on Wednesday they have signed a ten year working agreement with the Oakland A’s beginning with the 2021 season. The Lugnuts had spent the past 15 years working with the Toronto Blue Jays. That franchise wanted to add Vancouver to have a Canadian affiliate so the Lugnuts were released from their deal. The Lugnuts begin their 25th season in 2021 after not playing because of Covid issues in 2020.

