Jackson School of the Arts moving to new location

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the Jackson City Council approved a $500,000 offer from the Jackson School of the Arts (JSA) to purchase the former Vermeulen’s Furniture building at 135 W. Cortland Street.

JSA is a long-established non-profit that specializes in art, dance, theatre and music programming

for local children. Hoping to start classes in the building in fall 2021, the school is now moving

forward with plans to make the downtown location their new home.

Those plans call for community space and an incubator kitchen on the first floor, along with classroom space on the second and third floors. The City of Jackson purchased the property in 2017 and has invested more than $2 million to bring it back to usable condition.

Currently located in a smaller space north of Downtown Jackson, JSA worked with the City to find a new home in the heart of Jackson.

“We’re very excited to be moving into this new space, which will be a perfect fit for our growing needs,” said Carolyn Moser, JSA Executive Director. “This is the result of a close collaboration between the City and JSA.”

Bringing JSA to Downtown Jackson has been a goal of the City Council for several years.

“Our work with JSA does not stop here,” said Mayor Derek Dobies, who supported the purchase agreement with five other councilmembers. “Myself and many others on the council support an incubator kitchen in the new building that will foster the development of local food businesses. This is a great collaboration between the City and a non-profit that’s widely known in the community.”

The new JSA location is expected to generate more people coming downtown to do business.

“With 1,800 students enrolled, there’s about 900 parents a week that will be visiting downtown,” said Third Ward City Councilmember Jeromy Alexander. “This is going to be a success shared by every business downtown.”

The City-owned Masonic Temple property next to Vermeulen’s remains vacant. Efforts are ongoing to attract a buyer for this property.

