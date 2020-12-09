Jackson City Council to launch ethics investigation

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - During the last Jackson City Council meeting of the year, the City Council voted to launch an ethics investigation into Councilmember Laura Dwyer Schlecte.

It is alleged that Schlecte was involved in the sale of the Vermeulen’s and Masonic Temple properties to a commercial developer. Both buildings are city-owned property.

Councilmember Dwyer Schlecte has until December 15 to provide the City Council with written answers to some questions regarding her alleged involvement. The written answers will be reviewed by the council.

After that, the written answers will be sent to the State of Michigan Attorney General for further review.

The next meeting is scheduled for January 12, 2021.

