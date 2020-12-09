House to vote on subpoena power for oversight committee

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield announced via Twitter that the Michigan House of Representatives will be voting next week on whether or not to authorize subpoena power for the Oversight Committee.

According to Chatfield, the authorization is being requested due to the number of allegations of fraud attributed to the 2020 general election.

No votes can be taken at present due to COVID-19 infections preventing many members of the house and staff from attending. This follows an appearance by Rudy Giuliani, president Trump’s personal attorney, who chose to not wear a mask during a recent meeting on election fraud. Giuliani has since been hospitalized with COVID-19, and the Ingham County Health Department (ICHD) said Monday it was “extremely likely” that Giuliani was contagious during his testimony.

Voting can resume next week, at which point Speaker Chatfield has said the House will take up the issue of subpoena power.

After requests from Chair Hall and others in caucus, next week the House will vote to authorize subpoena power for the Oversight Committee. There have been an unusually high number of allegations of fraud. No election evidence should be destroyed. Questions need to be answered. — Lee Chatfield (@LeeChatfield) December 9, 2020

