Advertisement

House to vote on subpoena power for oversight committee

(WLUC)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield announced via Twitter that the Michigan House of Representatives will be voting next week on whether or not to authorize subpoena power for the Oversight Committee.

According to Chatfield, the authorization is being requested due to the number of allegations of fraud attributed to the 2020 general election.

No votes can be taken at present due to COVID-19 infections preventing many members of the house and staff from attending. This follows an appearance by Rudy Giuliani, president Trump’s personal attorney, who chose to not wear a mask during a recent meeting on election fraud. Giuliani has since been hospitalized with COVID-19, and the Ingham County Health Department (ICHD) said Monday it was “extremely likely” that Giuliani was contagious during his testimony.

Voting can resume next week, at which point Speaker Chatfield has said the House will take up the issue of subpoena power.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A monolith has arrived in Lansing
Lansing Police on the scene of a homicide on Jolly Road
Victim identified in early morning homicide on Jolly Road
The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US
No second stimulus check in latest COVID-19 relief bill
Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf
Barry Co. Sheriff Dar Leaf files federal lawsuit alleging voter fraud

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: MGN
Bureau of Elections announces most comprehensive post-election audits in state history
Jackson School of the Arts moving to new downtown location following sale of City-owned property
Jackson School of the Arts moving to new location
Michigan House: 8 members, 21 staffers tested positive for COVID-19 since pandemic began
Sparrow offering virtual health to Olivet College students