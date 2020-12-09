Frozen food may be responsible for COVID-19 outbreaks in China

(WILX) - China is still struggling to contain COVID-19 outbreaks and officials say frozen food may be to blame.

The theory contradicts guidance from international health authorities.

Chinese health officials blame “imported cases” for recent cluster outbreaks. The officials claim coronavirus has been ‘carried in,’ by human travelers and also on imported goods from other countries.

“This is not the most common way by which COVID-19 spreads,” said Dr. Sridhar Siddharth of the Department of Microbiology at the University of Hong Kong. “In most situations, COVID-19 spreads from person to person directly by little particles in which the virus is present through the air.” >

The World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention insist there is no evidence the virus can be contracted from food or food packaging.

China is now changing its import process.

