Former Football Coach Ray Perkins Dies

-TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Ray Perkins, who replaced Hall of Famer Bear Bryant as Alabama’s football coach and started the transition with the New York Giants that led to two Super Bowl titles, has died in Tuscaloosa. He was 79.

The school announced his passing on Wednesday and daughter Rachael Perkins posted news of his death on her Facebook page.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban says Perkins “was a great coach and had a tremendous impact on the game.” Perkins was also a head coach with Tampa Bay and later spent one season leading the Arkansas State program.