LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police and Fire Department responded to a structure fire.

Just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, police got a call that a fire broke out at Atmosphere Annealing.

Atmosphere Annealing is a thermal plant on Bassett Avenue in Lansing.

News 10 will keep you updated we know more.

