Eleven convicted for involvement with Battle Creek drug trafficking organization

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday United States Attorney Andrew Birge announced that on Dec. 4, a federal jury returned verdicts against two defendants following a four-day trial in Kalamazoo. Ricardo Mercado-Lozano, also known as Heriberto Diaz-Lozano and Eddie Diaz, a citizen of Mexico and resident of Greenwood, IN, and Stacey Parcell Gibson, of Battle Creek, were found guilty.

The two defendants are among a total of eleven defendants who have been convicted for offenses in a drug-trafficking conspiracy spearheaded by co-defendant Andrew Bravo of Battle Creek. Bravo’s drug-trafficking organization distributed kilograms of cocaine and crystal methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, MDMA or ecstasy, and kilograms of marijuana, in and around Battle Creek and Kalamazoo between May 2017 and December 2019.

Bravo pleaded guilty to the drug-trafficking conspiracy on June 4 and was sentenced on Oct. 5 to 264 months in prison.

Mercado-Lozano, a self-admitted associate of the Sinaloa cartel, was a regional supplier of cocaine and crystal methamphetamine to Bravo, who further distributed the controlled substances to other individuals in Battle Creek and Kalamazoo. Gibson obtained cocaine from Bravo and re-distributed it to customers in Battle Creek.

“These convictions are the result of a long-term, multi-agency investigation into the drug trafficking of Andrew Bravo and his co-conspirators, who distributed cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana, among other controlled substances, into the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo communities for years,” said Birge. “The U.S Attorney’s Office is committed to bringing traffickers of dangerous drugs to justice no matter how long it takes. Our local communities are now safer with these individuals off the streets.”

Homeland Security Investigations (HIS) and the Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD) began investigating Bravo’s drug-trafficking organization in mid-2017, in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI), Michigan State Police (MSP), Emmett Township Police Department, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, St. Joseph Police Department, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department, and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

“As part of an HSI long-term transnational criminal organization investigation, there are now eleven convicted for their role in a conspiracy to smuggle and distribute deadly drugs across Western Michigan,” said Vance Callender, Special Agent in Charge of HSI for Michigan and Ohio. “HSI used its network of agents and assets stationed across the U.S. and in foreign countries to dismantle this pipeline into the Midwest from Mexico. Multiple foreign and domestic law enforcement agencies helped perfect this investigation and raise the security profile of our borders.”

In Dec. 2019, during the arrests of the defendants and execution of associated search warrants in this case, federal and state investigators seized quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, over a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine, over 50 pounds of processed marijuana, over 300 marijuana plants, other controlled substances, three handguns, and over $50,000 in drug proceeds.

“Undoubtedly without the support, direct cooperation, and capability of this joint effort, of local, state, and federal assistance, these crimes against our community would have continued to cause harm and needless victimization,” stated Jim A. Blocker, Chief of Police, City of Battle Creek Police Department. “I am grateful to seek support, get it, and achieve remarkable success. We continue to develop into a better and more capable organization, at every opportunity when we work together,” said Chief Blocker.

The eleven defendants, their crimes of convictions, and sentence information are as follows:

Andrew Rolando Bravo of Battle Creek Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances (including 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 100 kilograms or more or 100 plants of marijuana) Sentenced to 264 months in prison

Ricardo MercadoLozano also known as Heriberto Diaz-Lozano and Eddie Diaz, of Greenwood, IN Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances (including 500 grams or more of cocaine) Sentence pending

Mark Anthony Mosley of Battle Creek Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances (including 50 grams or more of methamphetamine) Sentence pending

Christopher Michael Dreams of Battle Creek Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances (including 50 grams or more of methamphetamine) Sentence pending

Rodney C. Compton, Jr., of Kalamazoo Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances (including 50 grams or more of methamphetamine) Sentenced to 100 months in prison

Erineo Wallace of Lansing Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, cocaine, and MDMA or ecstasy Sentenced to 60 months in prison

Troy Edward Bush of Kalamazoo Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances (including 50 grams or more of methamphetamine) Sentence pending

Stacey Parcell Gibson of Battle Creek Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine Sentence pending

Wayne Henry Hawley of Battle Creek Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, cocaine, and MDMA or ecstasy Sentenced to 120 months in prison

Cory Karl Cadieux of Hudsonville Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, cocaine, and MDMA or ecstasy Sentenced to 37 months in prison

Jeremiah E. Smith of Kalamazoo Unlawful use of a communication facility to cause or facilitate the commission of felonies under the Controlled Substances Act Sentence pending



The prosecution, dubbed Operation After Hours, was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation.

OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multiagency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

