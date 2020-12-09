East Lansing offices aiming to reopen in mid-January
Closures will be extended beyond Tuesday, Dec. 8 in the interest of community and employee health.
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing city government office closures will now extend past Dec. 8 to mid-January.
The move was made in the interest of community and employee health.
Essential services including police, fire, EMS, trades/housing inspections, and court services will stay open while non-essential services will be available remotely.
The offices closed to the public for in-person transactions include:
- City Hall
- Department of Public Works
- East Lansing Public Library (ELPL)
- 54-B District Court
While ELPL will continue to remain closed for in-person transactions, curbside pick-up services, materials by mail, and the 24/7 outside lockers for hold pickups will continue to be offered.
