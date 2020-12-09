Advertisement

East Lansing offices aiming to reopen in mid-January

Closures will be extended beyond Tuesday, Dec. 8 in the interest of community and employee health.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing city government office closures will now extend past Dec. 8 to mid-January.

The move was made in the interest of community and employee health.

Essential services including police, fire, EMS, trades/housing inspections, and court services will stay open while non-essential services will be available remotely.

The offices closed to the public for in-person transactions include:

  • City Hall
  • Department of Public Works
  • East Lansing Public Library (ELPL)
  • 54-B District Court

While ELPL will continue to remain closed for in-person transactions, curbside pick-up services, materials by mail, and the 24/7 outside lockers for hold pickups will continue to be offered.

COVID-19 UPDATE: In light of the continued spread of COVID-19 in the community, the City of #EastLansing’s current...

Posted by The City of East Lansing on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US

