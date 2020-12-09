’Decking the Halls’ with fire safety tips

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing City Fire Department stopped by Studio 10 to tell us about how to prevent fires around the holidays.

Following are the National Fire Protection Association statistics highlighting the increased risk of fire during the holidays:

Decorations

More than half (51 percent) of the home decoration fires in December are started by candles, compared to one-third (32 percent) in January to November.

From 2014-2018, an estimated average of 770 home structure fires per year began with decorations, excluding Christmas trees. These fires caused an average of two civilian deaths, 30 civilian injuries, and $11.1 million in direct property damage per year.

More than two of every five (44 percent) decoration fires occurred because the decoration was too close to a heat source, such as a candle or hot equipment.

One-fifth (21 percent) of the home decoration fires occurred in December, while 10 percent happened in January.

Christmas trees

Fires caused by Christmas trees are uncommon, but they are more likely to be serious when they do occur.

Between 2014-2018, U.S. fire departments responded to an average 160 home fires that started with Christmas trees per year. These fires caused an annual average of two civilian deaths, 14 civilian injuries, and $10.3 million in direct property damage.

Electrical distribution or lighting equipment was involved in 45 percent of home Christmas tree fires.

In more than one-fifth (22 percent) of the Christmas tree fires, some type of heat source, such as a candle or equipment, was too close to the tree.

Cooking

Cooking is the leading cause of reported home fires and home fire injuries and the second leading cause of home fire deaths.

An average of 470 home cooking fires were reported per day in 2018.

Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, followed by Christmas Day and Christmas Eve.

Unattended cooking is the leading cause of home cooking fires.

Candles

Between 2014-2018 U.S. fire departments responded to an annual average of 7,610 home structure fires caused by candles. These fires caused an average 81 civilian fire deaths, 677 civilian fire injuries, and $278 million in direct property damage annually.

On average, 21 home candle fires were reported each day.

Three of every five (60 percent) candle fires started when something that could burn, such as furniture, mattresses or bedding, curtains, or decorations, was too close to the candle.

Candle fires peak in December. January ranked second.

Nearly three times as many fires started by candles were reported on Christmas (an average of 58 Christmas fires) as the daily average.

Here are some tips on how to prevent fires.

Water your tree and keep it away from heat sources.

Check your lights; some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use, but not both.

Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections.

Read manufacturer’s instructions for number of light strands to connect.

Use clips, not nails, to hang lights so the cords do not get damaged.

Keep decorations away from windows and doors.

Test your smoke alarms and tell guests about your home fire escape plan.

Keep children and pets away from lit candles.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.