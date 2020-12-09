Advertisement

City of Lansing provides statement on homeless encampment

The homeless encampment.
The homeless encampment.(City of Lansing Office)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many are wondering what will happen to the encampment in the area just east of the Holy Cross Services - New Hope Community Center at 430 N. Larch St.

Read this statement from Mayor Schor:

“My primary focus is to safeguard the health and well-being of those currently living in the homeless encampment located in the 600 block of E. Shiawassee. These residents are living in hazardous, unsafe and inhumane conditions.

There have been a number of potentially dangerous fires, in additional to escalating issues relating to public health and building safety, including human waste and large amounts of trash found on the property.  It’s my priority to get these individuals the assistance they need in accessing more livable conditions and obtaining resources before something tragic occurs.

The City of Lansing’s Human Relations and Community Services (HRCS) Department, Fire Department, and Economic Development and Planning (EDP) Department are working diligently in partnership to find suitable alternative housing that is healthy and safe for those living in the encampment. The City is working with area advocacy groups to be sensitive to the individual needs of these community members. We are also working actively with the property owner to address public health issues arising at this site.”

This information was provided to News 10 by the City of Lansing-Mayor Schor’s Office.

WILX will keep you updated as we know more.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A monolith has arrived in Lansing
Lansing Police on the scene of a homicide on Jolly Road
Victim identified in early morning homicide on Jolly Road
The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US
No second stimulus check in latest COVID-19 relief bill
Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf
Barry Co. Sheriff Dar Leaf files federal lawsuit alleging voter fraud

Latest News

House to vote on subpoena power for oversight committee
Photo Courtesy: MGN
Bureau of Elections announces most comprehensive post-election audits in state history
Jackson School of the Arts moving to new downtown location following sale of City-owned property
Jackson School of the Arts moving to new location
Michigan House: 8 members, 21 staffers tested positive for COVID-19 since pandemic began