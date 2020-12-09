City of Lansing provides statement on homeless encampment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many are wondering what will happen to the encampment in the area just east of the Holy Cross Services - New Hope Community Center at 430 N. Larch St.

Read this statement from Mayor Schor:

“My primary focus is to safeguard the health and well-being of those currently living in the homeless encampment located in the 600 block of E. Shiawassee. These residents are living in hazardous, unsafe and inhumane conditions.

There have been a number of potentially dangerous fires, in additional to escalating issues relating to public health and building safety, including human waste and large amounts of trash found on the property. It’s my priority to get these individuals the assistance they need in accessing more livable conditions and obtaining resources before something tragic occurs.

The City of Lansing’s Human Relations and Community Services (HRCS) Department, Fire Department, and Economic Development and Planning (EDP) Department are working diligently in partnership to find suitable alternative housing that is healthy and safe for those living in the encampment. The City is working with area advocacy groups to be sensitive to the individual needs of these community members. We are also working actively with the property owner to address public health issues arising at this site.”

