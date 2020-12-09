Advertisement

Big Ten Sends Ohio State to Conference Championship Game

The Big Ten conference features 14 member institutions.
The Big Ten conference features 14 member institutions.(KOLN-TV)
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday Ohio State will play Northwestern in the league championship football game, December 19th, in Indianapolis. The Conference said the 14 member schools voted unanimously to remove the six game minimum which would have prevented Ohio State from participating. The Buckeyes have a 5-0 record and their home game with Michigan this Saturday has been canceled because of the Wolverines’ Covid issues. In addition, this Saturday’s Purdue at Indiana game has been canceled because of Covid issues among both teams.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A monolith has arrived in Lansing
Lansing Police on the scene of a homicide on Jolly Road
Victim identified in early morning homicide on Jolly Road
The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US
No second stimulus check in latest COVID-19 relief bill
Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf
Barry Co. Sheriff Dar Leaf files federal lawsuit alleging voter fraud

Latest News

Former Alabama head coach Ray Perkins
Former Football Coach Ray Perkins Dies
The Big Ten conference features 14 member institutions.
Spartans Fly Home From Virginia
Generic football picture.
MHSAA Tables Decisions on Fall Sports
Lugnuts mascot Big Lug drives around the Lansing area to wave at fans during the coronavirus...
Lugnuts Change Affiliations