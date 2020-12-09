Big Ten Sends Ohio State to Conference Championship Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday Ohio State will play Northwestern in the league championship football game, December 19th, in Indianapolis. The Conference said the 14 member schools voted unanimously to remove the six game minimum which would have prevented Ohio State from participating. The Buckeyes have a 5-0 record and their home game with Michigan this Saturday has been canceled because of the Wolverines’ Covid issues. In addition, this Saturday’s Purdue at Indiana game has been canceled because of Covid issues among both teams.

