Australia to make Google and Facebook pay for news

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WILX) - Starting Wednesday in Australia, Google and Facebook may have to pay if they post news articles under a proposed bill that would be the first of its kind in the world.

That would mean Google and Facebook will have to pay publishers for how much money their stories earn on the sites.

Google and Facebook both say news outlets benefit when they publish their articles.

“The world is watching what happens here in Australia,” said treasurer Josh Frydenberg. “Bump to our legislation will help ensure that the rules of the digital world mirror the rules of the physical world. That has been our intention all along, to ensure that the rules of the digital world mirror the rules of the physical world.”

The legislation is still under review, so small changes may be on the way.

