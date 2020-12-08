Wendy CEO to give message of hope to MSU graduates

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Michigan State University is working to spice up its virtual commencement ceremony for the fall semester.

That’s why it’s inviting three high-profile alumni to give the soon-to-be Spartan graduates some messages of hope before they move their tassels.

One alum is now the president and CEO of fast food favorite Wendy’s.

Todd Penegor graduated from MSU in 1987 with an accounting degree and eventually got a MBA in finance. Now, he’s the head of Wendy’s.

With this year’s twists and turns, Todd says it’s been a time to reflect and that’s the message he hopes to give the grads.

Being the keynote speaker for the master’s degree ceremony, Todd says he plans to share how he’s learned to communicate, connect, and be flexible while heading a major franchise throughout the pandemic.

Although it hasn’t been easy, Todd knows that these graduates who bleed green and white have learned a special skill set to take on the next steps in life.

Todd will speak at commencement on December 18 at 10 a.m.

The ceremony will be streamed through the university website.

