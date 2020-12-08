Watching Your Wallet: do not overspend for Christmas

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every year we all do it! We often spend too much over the holidays and take all year to pay it back.

Let’s make a goal this year not to do that.

Many times if you’re not making a plan, you just reach for the credit cards over the holidays.

It’s ok to do that. But wouldn’t it be better if you just saved money all year just for this purpose?

Make it a goal this year to create a separate holiday savings account that you can dip into next November and December.

Better yet, Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia credit union, says create a gift closet.

“Where you carve out a special place in your house, perhaps away from your children, that they can’t find it. And throughout the year buy one gift a month perhaps for your family, your children, your parents or coworkers,” said Dale.

That way you spread out the holiday gift buying across the year and don’t spend all at once.

Ultimately, you want to start saving money in February or March for next Christmas. Maybe it’s a goal of a $100 a month.

That way you have cash to spend instead of credit cards when the holidays finally arrive.

I'm Rachel DePompa.

