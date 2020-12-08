Trump to sign executive order prioritizing the U.S. for vaccine

(WILX) - Tuesday President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order prioritizing the U.S. when it comes to the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Senior administration officials say it will happen at a White House vaccine summit. White House officials described the order as a “reaffirmation of the President’s commitment to America first.”

The order is supposed to make sure shipments go to Americans before people in other nations.

However, it is unclear how it will work. Upon taking office on Jan. 20, President-elect Joe Biden will likely shape his own policy for obtaining and distributing COVID-19 vaccines, potentially hindering the impact of Trump’s order.

The executive order comes as vaccine-maker Pfizer juggles its commitments to multiple countries.

On Monday, administration officials confirmed that representatives for Pfizer and Moderna will not attend Tuesday’s White House summit, nor will Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

An official said Fauci was invited and wanted to participate but could not due to an “important scheduling issue.”

