Take Me Home Tuesday: Meet Belle

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On this week’s Take Me Home Tuesday, the Capital Area Humane Society brought a dog named Belle.

CAHS says Belle is both sweet and cute and she’s available for adoption.

They say she’s up to date on her vaccinations and she has a microchip.

Although they don’t know much about her, they believe she’s going to do well with other dogs.

CAHS says Belle did spend some time with some kids in her last home and she seemed to do really well with them.

Belle is so energetic, which is not a bad thing. She is over a year and a half, so she still has a lot of puppy in her.

CAHS says she is probably going to want a home where they are active and can take her for walks or they have a backyard where she can go outside and play.

