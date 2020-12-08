Second federal judge rules against Trump administration’s TikTok ban

(WILX) - Monday, restrictions attempted by the Trump administration that could have caused TikTok and its users harm were blocked by a second judge.

Judge Carl Nichols of the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., granted a preliminary injunction that halts the Commerce Department from imposing restrictions on the popular short form video-sharing app that would have essentially banned the app in the U.S.

Judge Nichols said the government’s ban likely overstepped its authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and called the action arbitrary and capricious.

The court’s action also stops a move that would make it illegal for internet companies to carry TikTok’s data across the web.

A deal by Oracle and Walmart to purchase the app is still being reviewed by regulators in the U.S. and China.

White House officials have argued, without evidence, that TikTok could be used by China as a spy tool. TikTok has about 100 million monthly active U.S. users

