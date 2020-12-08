Rocket Watts launching for Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The rocket is launching for Michigan State, and it’s been a big part of the 5-0 start for MSU. We’re talking about Rocket Watts, the sophomore point guard who’s stepping up and filling the huge void left when Cassius Winston graduated.

”I did a great job just moving the ball and finding those guys,” said Watts.

The key here is moving the ball, something you might not be used to hearing from Watts.

He showed typical freshman insecurities last season -- not being patient, rushing his shots, making poor decisions. He’s staring to grow out of that now.

“Rocket, god he is fun to coach right now because I see him getting so much better,” said head coach Tom Izzo. “I see him getting better, I talked to him about his shot and he works on it in practice. He’s just getting better and better and better.”

Watts has taken the big leap that Coach Izzo talks about with players, from their freshman to sophomore years. He’s averaging 13.6 points and 4.2 assists a game.

“He’s doing a great job of getting people involved, finding himself, and picking his spots,” said junior forward Aaron Henry. “You know that’s the most important thing, picking when to go and knowing when to get somebody going.”

“I just come into meetings with all the coaching staff, you know they’re breaking down film to me, where I should hit a guy at,” said Watts. “I just try to come on and do my best, and still find shots for myself and I feel like i’m doing a great job at that.”

He’s more in control of his abilities on the court, like sharing the ball. The team had 28 assists against Western Michigan last Sunday.

“It’s really exciting. He came up to me and he said ‘coach, I think I got six or seven assists.’ You know he sounded like Draymond Green. I really enjoyed that,” said Izzo. “It wasn’t ‘coach I need to get 15 points,’ it was ‘coach I need to get some more assists.’”

Virginia has a strong defense. They hold opppnents to an average of 58 points a game. The Cavaliers will try to limit Watts, so he needs to get out to a fast start at the point -- something he’s been doing to make his coach proud.

“What I’ve really enjoyed is I think he sees where this is a benefit to us, and a benefit to him,” said Izzo. “I look at where he was and where he is, and he’s made incredible progress.”

Watts and the Spartans travel to Virginia Wednesday, Dec. 9 to take on the Cavaliers at 9:15 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.