No starter at QB for Spartans yet

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s starting quarterback Rocky Lombardi is still on the road to recovery after taking a big hit last week against Ohio State and leaving the game.

“He seemed to be doing better yesterday,” said Coach Mel Tucker during a press conference Tuesday. “We’re evaluating everything we’re going to go through today. We’re still in the evaluation process right now.”

But even if Rocky is good to go, it still begs the question: Is it worth putting him back in?

“First and foremost, your quarterback better be your number one competitor. That’s what I look for,” said Tucker. “If you look at the best quarterbacks in the country or the best quarterbacks in the NFL, they’re leaders and they have command of the offense.”

It’s no secret the signal callers at Michigan State have worked hard to try and earn the starting job, but the execution needs some work.

Through six games, Rocky has thrown more interceptions (9) than touchdowns (8).

But so has his backup Payton Thorne (2-0), despite a smaller sample size.

Thorne threw a school record-tying 11 straight completions Saturday, and showed a lot of potential on a two-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.

Whether it’s Thorne again or a healthy Lombardi under center, Tucker hopes they can bring it on Saturday.

“We like guys that are smart and that will study the game, and then have the poise and the patience to be able to go out and execute when it’s tough,” said Tucker. “When you’re on national TV and there’s millions of people watching, you need to have the poise to be able to take it from the practice to the game.”

Tucker says they’ll know for sure who they’ll start at quarterback on Wednesday.

