No second stimulus check in latest COVID-19 relief bill

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Congress closed in on a proposed COVID-19 relief bill that does not include a second $1,200 stimulus check, leaving that for President-elect Joe Biden to take care of with a new Congress next year.

Senators involved in the talks say a second stimulus check will not be included as part of a compromise. However, the proposed bill would add $300 in extra federal weekly unemployment benefits.

“The $1,200 check, it cost we believe nationally $300 billion to give you an idea,” said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-IL. “The Democrats have always wanted a larger number, but we were told we couldn’t get anything through the Republicans, except this $900 billion level.”

Congress is now asking for an extra week to negotiate the $908 billion relief bill. The extension would move the government funding deadline to Dec. 18.

“I’m very hopeful,” said Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-LA. “It is desperately needed by the millions of families out there who this pandemic is wreaking havoc on their financial stability.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.