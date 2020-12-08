Mid-Michigan veteran honored in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The world changed on December 7, 1941 after Japanese bombers attacked the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

The 21 ships from the U.S. Pacific fleet were damaged or destroyed in the surprise attack, which drew the United States out of isolation and into World War II.

December 7, 2020 marks the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Community members in Jackson came together to honor one of their own who survived the attack.

Herbert Elfring was a nineteen-year-old serving in the army at the time.

He normally travels to Hawaii every year to observe the anniversary, but stayed home in Jackson this year because of the pandemic.

So, people in Jackson gathered at Veterans Memorial Park to honor Mr. Elfring.

He says he wants people to remember the great significance of the day; one that he says changed the course of history.

”It was the effort of the United States that won World War II, probably. Fighting on two fronts, Europe and the Pacific at the same time, was a tremendous effort by the United States and the United States people,” he said.

The ceremony included a moment of silence at 12:55- the exact moment of the attacks.

It was followed by a 21-gun salute to remember all those who lost their lives in the attack.

