Advertisement

Michigan vs. Ohio State Canceled

Generic football picture.
Generic football picture.(MGN)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Michigan has canceled its annual football rivalry game at Ohio State because of the COVID-19 outbreak within the Wolverines football program. Michigan says the decision was made after discussions with medical professionals, athletic department staff, athletic trainers and doctors. The Buckeyes played through what coach Ryan Day called a mini outbreak on Saturday in a 52-12 win at Michigan State after he was relegated to watching the game from home.

Most Read

Lansing Police on the scene of a homicide on Jolly Road
Victim identified in early morning homicide on Jolly Road
MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.
MHSAA announces HS football playoff schedule
Governor Whitmer announces 12 day extension of lockdown
Lansing Police are searching for two suspects in a carjacking.
Two suspects wanted in Lansing carjacking

Latest News

The question of who will start for Michigan State Saturday is still up in the air.
No starter at QB for Spartans yet
Empty basketball court.
Covid Issues For University of Houston Hoops
ALABAMA ATHLETICS - Kent Gidley
Eagles To Start Jalen Hurts at Quarterback
Eagles Make Quarterback Change
University of Michigan Wolverines Logo
New Opponent For Michigan Hoops