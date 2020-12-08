Advertisement

Michigan surpasses 400,000 cases

(WRDW)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of December 8, Michigan health officials have reported 5,909 new confirmed coronavirus cases with 191 deaths. The state total now sits at 410,295 cases and 10,138 deaths.

Clinton County reports 2,998 cases and 29 deaths.

Eaton County reports 3,526 cases and 57 deaths.

Ingham County reports 10,105 cases and 131 deaths.

Jackson County reports 6,064 cases and 108 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 2,341 cases and 48 deaths.

The coronavirus data is updated daily here.

