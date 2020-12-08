Michigan cancels game against Ohio State

Advertisement

Wolverines are seeing increase in positive coronavirus cases
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (Michigan Athletics) - The University of Michigan Athletic Department announced Tuesday (Dec. 8) that an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases and student-athletes in quarantine over the past week will result in the cancellation of Saturday’s scheduled game at Ohio State.

This decision was made after conversations with medical experts, health department officials and university administration.

“The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days,” said Warde Manuel, U-M’s Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. “We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close contact individuals. This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making.”

Michigan will continue daily testing with hopes of getting back on the practice field when cleared by medical professionals. The Big Ten will hold its Championship Week of games on Dec. 18-19.

