MET Lets You Give the Gift of College

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - College can be expensive.

Michigan Education Trust talks with Studio 10 about the Gift Of College program through MET.

Michigan Education Trust is the state’s 529 prepaid tuition program. It allows people, mainly parents, grandparents, other relatives, or just individuals who may not be related to a student to pre pay college tuition. So if they’re buying credit hours today, at today’s rate, and down the road, when the child goes to college, MET will make up the difference in the tuition inflation.

MET has a promotion in December to make that a nice gift.

They are offering $100 match plus a code to waive the processing fee of $25 for the first 300 contracts for new beneficiaries.

