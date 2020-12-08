Local Facebook group needs donors to help give toys to Mid-Michigan children

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Although many can’t physically come together under safety protocols, a local Facebook group is finding ways to team up to help families during the holidays.

Lyndsy Matthews out of Eaton Rapids sees first hand how the pandemic impacts local families, so she created the group, the No Child Left Behind COVID Christmas group, to help others who might not be able to afford Christmas this year.

Members of the group were able to post or message Lyndsy an Amazon wish list for their children, that way others in the group could offer to get those gifts for the families in need.

She tells Studio 10 that the good thing about these lists is that there is no meet up required and everyone can stay safe.

Amazon has a service where you can enable third party shipping, so it takes the gifts straight to the family you are helping.

So far the group has helped more than 200 children.

Because the group has been such an overwhelming success, they can’t take any more lists at the moment.

But that is where the community can come in.

Lyndsy says they need more donors to help get gifts on the lists that still need to be fulfilled.

“If you’re interested in helping join the No Child Left Behind COVID Christmas Facebook group, there’s quite a few lists out there, as well as people that still need help waiting to post their lists. So if you want to help someone in person, you can always post to the page, ‘hey, I’d like to adopt a family,’ some families will reach out to you and you can always go and scroll through the lists that are currently on there and order some items from the list, that way they ship directly to the people, no meetups required to save time, money,” explained Lyndsy. “We’re mainly looking for people to help out the families that we currently have on it. Our goal is to get those dwindled down, so we can open it back up for more, so if anybody’s willing to help out the people that are on there, it would be greatly appreciated.”

