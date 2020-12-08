Liquor licenses and permits suspended for Port Huron bar

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) has issued emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits for The Office Bar in Port Huron. The Licensee’s multiple violations of the current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Emergency Order include:

allowing non-residential

in-person gatherings

providing in-person dining

failure to require face coverings for staff and patrons

failure to prohibit patrons from congregating

Read an excerpt of the letter:

Official letter. (MSP)

On December 7, 2020, MLCC Commissioners ordered emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits held by Captain Skrip’s Office, LLC, d/b/a/ The Office Bar, located at 1951 Water St. Port Huron. The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C, and Specially Designated Merchant (SDM) liquor licenses, and permits for an additional bar, Dance-Entertainment, Sunday Sales (P.M.) and Outdoor Service.

The above-named licensee is scheduled to appear before an Administrative Law Judge on December 14, 2020, for a virtual hearing via Zoom, to determine whether this summary suspension should continue, or other fines and penalties should be imposed.

The public can report any suspected non-compliance issue at an establishment directly to the MLCC by filing a complaint with the MLCC Enforcement Division online or by calling the division’s hotline, toll-free, at 866-893-2121. MLCC’s website at www.michigan.gov/lcc provides information on the MDHHS Emergency Order, indoor service restrictions, face mask requirements and Frequently Asked Questions for restaurants and bars.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

