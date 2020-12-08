Governor Whitmer lowers flags to honor 10,000 Michigan lives lost to COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Executive Office of the Governor provided the following information to News 10:

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff for 10 days -- representing one day per 1,000 deaths – immediately on Tuesday, December 8 through Friday, December 18 to honor and mourn those who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Right now, more than one out of every 1,000 Michiganders has lost their lives to this virus.

“Our nation is grieving alongside each of the families who have an empty seat at the dinner table each night or who will be missing family members during the holiday season,” Whitmer said. “Right now, we need to listen to our scientists and medical professionals who are asking us to double down on wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing to prevent an unnecessarily greater loss of life. With a vaccine on the horizon, there is light at the end of the tunnel, but we each need to do our part until then. We will get through this together.”

The State of Michigan recognizes and mourns the lives lost to the coronavirus by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

