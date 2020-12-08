Advertisement

Famed pilot Chuck Yeager, who was first to break sound barrier, dies at 97

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
(Gray News) - Test pilot Gen. Chuck Yeager, who was the first to break the sound barrier, has died, according to his official Twitter account. He was 97.

Yeager’s second wife, Victoria, remembered him in the tweet, saying “an incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever.”

Yeager served as a fighter pilot for the Air Force in World War II then began a career as a test pilot after the war. He became the first person to travel faster than the speed of sound on Oct. 14, 1947.

He later served in the Vietnam War before retiring in 1975.

Thanks to the the 1983 film “The Right Stuff,” based on a novel by Tom Wolfe, Yeager became a household name.

He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from then-president Ronald Reagan in 1985.

Yeager was born in Myra, West Virginia, in 1923. His first wife, Glennis, with whom he had four children, died in 1990 of ovarian cancer. He remarried in 2003.

