Early weeks of open enrollment show more Michiganders enrolling

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of Michiganders enrolling in a Health Insurance Marketplace plan is on the rise during the 2020 open enrollment period ahead of the Dec. 15 deadline.

Despite the increase, there are still thousands of residents who are uninsured and may be eligible for low or no-cost coverage, including those who have lost their employer-provided health insurance this year and may need to shop for health coverage for the first time.

“No Michigander should have to worry about how to access quality, affordable health care, especially during a pandemic,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Michigan saw an estimated 46% increase in the number of uninsured adults, and there are still thousands of people who need coverage. That’s why it’s crucial for all of those who need to get covered to enroll now, ahead of the December 15th deadline. My administration will continue working around the clock to ensure Michiganders have the care they need.”

Open enrollment is the only time during which consumers can purchase new coverage for 2021 or make changes to their existing plans, except in certain circumstances. With just one week until the open enrollment deadline, 79,006 consumers have already signed up for Marketplace coverage, compared to 77,305 during the same time period last year.

Since 2017, Michigan has experienced sizeable drops in Marketplace participation compared to each preceding year. Most recently, Michigan saw a 4.1% decrease in 2019 compared to 2018. The current 2.2% increase marks an encouraging trend in the face of the nation’s current public health crisis.

